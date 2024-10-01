FIFA just BANNED Samuel Eto’o  for 6 months

BREAKING: FIFA just BANNED Samuel Eto’o ( FECAFOOT president) for 6 months 



46 minutes, FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctioned the FECAFOOT president, Samuel Eto’o from attending matches played by the Cameroon national teams for a person of six months.



They article says:

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the President of the Cameroonian Football Association (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o, with a six-month ban from attending matches of Cameroon’s representative teams for breaches of articles 13 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 14 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.



The sanction was imposed in connection with the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon played in Bogotá, Colombia, on 11 September 2024.



The ban imposed on Mr Eto’o prevents him from attending mens’ and women’s matches involving FECAFOOT teams of all categories and age groups.



Mr Eto’o has been notified today, the date on which the sanction comes into force.” – FIFA.



Lawyers in the house, do you think this can be appealed or what’s next for the president of FECAFOOT? 樂