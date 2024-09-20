FIFA partners with WHO in new concussion drive

On Wednesday, FIFA and the World Health Organisation (WHO) unveiled a new global initiative focused on concussion awareness.

Named “Suspect and Protect: No Match is Worth the Risk,” the programme, created in collaboration with brain health specialists, seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of traumatic brain injuries and provide valuable resources for managing these risks, according to their joint announcement.

“By knowing the signs of concussion, by being aware of the risks, and by treating a concussion correctly, you can help to put player safety first,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

In March, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) sanctioned the use of permanent concussion substitutes following a successful trial, with the new rule making its debut in this year’s Copa América.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, emphasised the need for heightened awareness about concussions across all levels of football.

“WHO is proud to team up with FIFA… to promote ways to protect the brains of footballers,” he added.