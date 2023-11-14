FIFA President Gianni Infantino Mourns Former FAZ President Tom Mtine

INFANTINO MOURNS MTINE

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to late former FAZ president Tom Mtine.

In his letter to FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, the FAZ chief extoled Mtine who served in various capacities including the FIFA technical committee.

“It was with sadness that I learned of the passing of the former President of the Football Association of Zambia and Honorary CAF Member, Tom Mtine. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss.,” read the letter in part.

“FAZ President on three occasions, CAF Honorary Member, having served in the CAF Executive Committee, member of the FIFA Technical and Development committee from 1990 until 1998, no

doubt that Tom Mtine made a significant contribution to the development of football in Zambia, in Africa, and around the world. Holder of the FIFA Centennial Order of Merit and gold CAF Order of Merit, his legacy and achievements will remain engraved in our memories.”

He added: ” On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Football

Association of Zambia, to the Confederation Africaine de Football and to Tom Mtine’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.”