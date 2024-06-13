FIFA President Gianni Infantino Visits Zambia

In a significant move, Gianni Infantino, the President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), has arrived in Zambia for a two-day visit. Infantino is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation from the world’s governing body for football, including FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom and Director of Member Associations Africa, Gelson Fernandes.

Upon his arrival, Infantino expressed his happiness and pride to be in Zambia, which he described as a “beautiful country.” The FIFA President’s first ever visit is seen as a testament to the organization’s commitment to investing in Zambian football and strengthening its relationship with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

The visit comes in the aftermath of the aborted FAZ Annual General Meeting that was scheduled for April 27, 2024. Earlier, FAZ President Andrew Kamanga had disclosed that FIFA would be sending a delegation to Zambia to assess the situation that led to the indefinite postponement of the congress, following an injunction obtained by two non-members to halt the proceedings.

During his stay, Infantino and his delegation will likely engage with various stakeholders within the Zambian football ecosystem, including FAZ officials, club representatives, and key decision-makers. The aim of the visit is to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges facing Zambian football and explore ways in which FIFA can provide support and guidance to help the sport thrive in the country.

This visit by the FIFA President is a significant development, as it underscores the global governing body’s interest in the growth and development of football in Zambia. It is expected that the outcome of this visit will pave the way for stronger collaborations and initiatives that will elevate the status of the sport in the country.

