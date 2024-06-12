FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFATINO ARRIVES IN MALAWI

President Gianni Infantino has arrived in Malawi this evening for an official visit.

Infantino who is in Africa on a tour of duty was welcomed by FAM President Fleetwood Haiya at the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The initial programme for Infantino in Malawi has been revised with most of activities that were scheduled tommorow cancelled following the tragic death of the Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi.

The FIFA President plans to pay his solemn homage to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the bereaved family and the nation at large.

He is also expected to have a meeting with Haiya and the FAM Executive Committee before flying out to Zambia later in the day.