FIFA PRESIDENT TO VISIT ZAMBIA

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino will be visiting Zambia from 12th to 13th June, 2024.

The last time a FIFA President visited the country was over 22 years ago by Sepp Blatter.

The visit that resulted in the birth of Football House along Alick Nkata Road in Lusaka.

Mr. Infantino will inspect some FIFA funded infrastructure projects only in Lusaka.

The President will later take time to interact with the families of the Gabon Air Crush Disaster.

On the date of his arrival, Mr. Infantino will interact with FAZ stakeholders at a dinner gala.

He will also interact with senior government officials.

Further, an U15 Womens National Team exhibition match will be held at Heroes Stadium on 13th June, 2024.

Before departure, the FIFA President will interact with the media at a press briefing.

