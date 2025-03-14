FIFA SAYS FAZ EXCO MANDATE STILL IN FORCE UNTIL MARCH 29



The World soccer governing body FIFA says the FAZ executive committee must continue to execute its mandate until the elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) is held on March 29, 2025 in Livingstone.





In a letter dated 13th March 2025, addressed to FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga, Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov has directed that all the forthcoming elective annual general meetings must be chaired by the respective regional chairpersons.





FIFA has also revealed that it will soon announce its representatives that will travel to Zambia for the elective AGM.





“We refer to our letter dated 5 March 2025, in which we reminded you of the obligation of FAZ to manage its own affairs independently and without undue interference from third parties and in which we also explained that the establishment of a transitional committee, as per the letter of the Director/CEO of the National Sports Council of Zambia, would put FAZ at risk of breaching the above-mentioned statutory obligation,” reads part of the letter from FIFA.