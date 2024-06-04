FIFA TO DELIVER VERDICT ON FAZ AGM

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that FIFA has concluded its fact-finding mission in Zambia.

The mission was conducted by Gelson Fernandes, FIFA’s Director of Member Associations, who investigated the circumstances surrounding the recent cancellation of the FAZ Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The AGM, a constitutional requirement for the governance of football in Zambia, was disrupted, leading to significant concerns from FIFA.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga reported that FIFA was particularly displeased with the involvement of non-members who escalated internal football matters to the courts, exacerbating the situation.

“Part of the chaos created by the aborted AGM is that the 2024-25 budget was not approved by the council, which is a big drawback in the management of our game,” Kamanga stated.

He stressed the importance of the AGM in ensuring proper governance and financial planning within Zambian football.

With the fact-finding mission complete, Fernandes has returned to Zurich to compile his findings.

FIFA’s final decision on the Zambian case is now eagerly awaited as Kamanga emphasised that FAZ is prepared to follow FIFA’s guidance on the necessary steps to restore normalcy and order in the governance of football in Zambia.