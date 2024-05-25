FIFA TO SEND MISSION TO ZAMBIA – KAMANGA

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has disclosed that FIFA will be sending a delegation to Zambia on a fact finding mission in the aftermath of aborted annual general meeting on April 27, 2024.

And Kamanga says Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant is the best person to provide insights on the inclusions and omissions for his 27-member provisional squad ahead of the back-to-back FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Morocco and Tanzania.

Featuring on Supersport’s flagship show, Soccer Africa on Thursday night, Kamanga said FIFA had indicated that they would head to Zambia to assess the situation that led to the indefinite postponement of the annual general meeting after two non-members obtained an injunction to halt the congress.

“As we speak today, the injunction has since been taken out of court and FIFA indicated last week, they are sending a mission to come on a fact finding mission to understand exactly what happened,” Kamanga said.

The FAZ chief said he would not answer for FIFA whether Zambia was closer to having a Normalisation Committee or not but was confident that the circumstances were different from where such punishments were imposed.

“In this case, it is quite a new phenomenon because we are dealing with third parties. It is almost like we are now moving away from your typical government interference to now get to a point where now even a guy on the street as long as they have got the capacity can go and stop a congress. I think the same happened in Kenya, these are non-government officials,” he said.

“As far as government is concerned, they are not the ones involved, it is third parties, so this is where now this is becoming more interesting, we will see how it will play out.”

He added: “I can’t answer for FIFA, but what I know from my experience sitting on the FIFA Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee we are the ones who obviously evaluate these types of cases. But what typically motivates the installation of the Normalisation Committee is when there is failure by the executive to function, unlike in our case which obviously is a third party issue, so there is always a difference.”

Kamanga said the inability to hold the AGM as directed by FIFA remained problematic for Zambia.

“The underlying issues still remain the directive and the violation that we did not proceed with the congress,” he said.

Kamanga said that he never imagined that he would ever be arrested on a football matter for alleged criminal offences.

“A lot has happened in Zambia in the last one month in Zambia. We had two interesting cases, one is a criminal one where myself, the general secretary (Reuben Kamanga) and two club officials who had gone to the Africa Cup were jointly arrested,” he said.

“That is why the matter is yet to come up in court so beyond that I won’t be able to comment otherwise I will be cited for contempt.”

Kamanga said the coach would address the matters around selection once the camp resumes after the weekend matches.

“The coach is actually going to have a press briefing when the team goes into camp, so he is better placed to explain who he has picked and why he has made those decisions. Ourselves we can only give guidance,” he said.

“Of course we are given the list when the decision is made, we don’t normally interfere but obviously there has been a backlash on two players, one is injured, Lameck (Banda) just went through a knee operation. He is one of our young and exciting players, Fashion (Sakala) again in the Africa Cup, if you remember the game against Tanzania, he was starting from the bench together with Kings. Players are assessed based on the form, I think now he is in top form. He is scoring goals in his league so obviously the coach…this is a provisional squad. He could be back, he is still playing in the league, we are not privy to the detail but the coach will be better placed to give answers.”

Kamanga said Grant had done reasonably well with the team having met the target of Africa Cup of Nations qualification with the other target of world cup appearance on course.

“The minimum (target) for him was to qualify the team (AFCON) which he did and obviously qualify the team to the world cup. It is just these two AFCON and world cup. His contract comes to an end at the close of the year,” he said.

“We have to look at where we are coming from with the senior team, we missed three editions and Avram came in and qualified the team on top of the group, in a group where we had the eventual winners Ivory Coast. This was a good start point, now we have a good point to make amends in the world cup qualifiers.”

He added: “Sixty years after independence, we have never been to the world cup, we think that we have a good opportunity, of course we have Morocco in front of us.”

On the women’s game Kamanga said after record success with the Copper Queens, the challenge would be sustaining the lofty standards attained.

“In 2018 we took a decision to bring Bruce Mwape as a coach for the Copper Queens and that was a turning point for our women’s football because he qualified the team for the WAFCON in 2018, 2022 and 2024,” he said.

“In between he qualified the team to the Olympic in 2020 which were played in 2021 because of Covid and recently he has qualified the team to the WAFCON as well as the Olympics.”

He said that the success story around the Copper Queens had also bred some negative energy that FAZ was working hard to stem through working with FIFA and law enforcement agencies.

“The success story has really been written by Bruce, of course with a lot of controversy, of course as is the case, where there is always success there has to be negativity around it.”

Kamanga said FAZ had engaged law enforcement agencies to dig up the allegations in the women’s game but nothing concrete had come up so far.

“We have had those allegations so many times, in fact two years ago we had to involve the police, as you know sexual harassment is actually a criminal offence, it is not even a football issue,” he said.

“So the police did their investigations and to date there has never been any follow up of whether those allegations have been validated or not. They keep coming up even at the last world cup, there were allegations which were even taken over by FIFA up to this time nothing has come. Just last week there was another article which seems to suggest that something happened and they referring to what had happened at the world cup, in fact the police in New Zealand even issued a statement that there was nothing.”

He said, “We have taken a lot of support from FIFA with the safeguarding, there is a certain minimum standard you have to maintain and those we continue to implement in terms of ensuring that the environment where the players are there is protection, whistleblowing is allowed.”

Kamanga says his biggest legacy has been constitutional reforms that have revolutionized Zambian football.

He said that the FAZ constitution had been aligned with the FIFA statutes including slashing tenure of office from a limitless format to three terms.