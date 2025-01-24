FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION NOT ANTI-HUMAN RIGHTS – HH



President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized that the fight against corruption should not be misconstrued as an abuse of human rights.





Addressing the annual meeting with members of the diplomatic corps, President Hichilema reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the anti-corruption campaign in 2025, with improved strategies.





He also called for African countries to unite in fostering investments aimed at economic development. The President highlighted the importance of maintaining peace, security, and stability to prevent resources from being diverted to procuring weapons.





Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Zambia, Dr. Walid Hasan, praised the UPND government for its effective emergency management and dedication to sustainable development goals.



Story: Diamond TV

📷 Statehouse