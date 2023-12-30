FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION WILL NOW DEEPEN – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says the fight against corruption will now deepen following the amendment of three (03) laws which will see speedy execution of cases.

The Head of State further says there will be no room for the corrupt to buy time as all cases of corruption will now be completed within 5 months.

President Hichilema said this in Choma yesterday when responding to a question by Byta FM Journalist patterning corruption in line with Former President Edgar Lungu’s assertion that there is no fight against corruption in the UPND government.