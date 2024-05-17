FIGHTING CORRUPTION NEEDS PROSECUTION AND ASSET RECOVERY -HH

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says the fight against corruption needs a combination of prosecution and asset recovery.

He also called on the Judiciary to give appropriate sentences to the culprits that are found wanting in corruption cases.

Speaking when he launched the National Policy on Anti Corruption in Lusaka, President HICHILEMA said the Government has NO choice but will continue to fight the scourge so that citizens can benefit from the country’s resources.

Justice Minister MULAMBO HAIMBE said the launch of the National Policy on Anti Corruption is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to the fight against the vice.

Meanwhile Anti Corruption Commission ACC Director General TOM SHAMAKAMBA said the Policy was launched to strengthen transparency and accountability in public affairs and delivery of public services.

ZNBC