fighting Lungu’s govt doesn’t scare investors but fighting HH’s corruption scares investors?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Law Enforcement Agencies must work quietly to deal with UPND Corruption!

Now that the corruption has reached home, his corruption has come home to roost, and the UPND Government’s corruption is an outbreak, he wants Law Enforcement Agency, to work quietly.

But when it comes to allegations of corruption against former President Edgar Lungu and his colleagues, they Law Enforcement Agencies scream on rooftops of who they are investigating and which assets they have seize.

So fighting Edgar Lungu’s government doesn’t scare investors but fighting Hakainde Hichilema’s corruption scares investors?

If we have to fight the scourge, we have to fight corruption, fight the crime, don’t fight personalities or political rivals using the corruption fight.