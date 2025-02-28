fighting Lungu’s govt doesn’t scare investors but fighting HH’s corruption scares investors?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Law Enforcement Agencies must work quietly to deal with UPND Corruption!
Now that the corruption has reached home, his corruption has come home to roost, and the UPND Government’s corruption is an outbreak, he wants Law Enforcement Agency, to work quietly.
But when it comes to allegations of corruption against former President Edgar Lungu and his colleagues, they Law Enforcement Agencies scream on rooftops of who they are investigating and which assets they have seize.
So fighting Edgar Lungu’s government doesn’t scare investors but fighting Hakainde Hichilema’s corruption scares investors?
If we have to fight the scourge, we have to fight corruption, fight the crime, don’t fight personalities or political rivals using the corruption fight.
The point being made is that lies make a lot of noise and travel faster than the truth. The truth goes around quietly and does not need anyone’s validation.
You PF career criminals and fugitives think that you can divert attention from your crimes by painting the country black. This won’t happen. You yourself Bwamba have 2 warrants for your arrest. Just attend to your court cases. They have no expiry date.
No, Mr Mwamba, you have missed the point. The Law enforcement agencies in Zambia should work quietly and only show up when they have irrefutable evidence to present in court. Announcing arrests even before they have evidence is bad for the complexion of the country. It is even worse when the people arrested are from the opposition because it looks like persecution. Whether it is Esther Lungu or Mutinta Hichilema, EVIDENCE MUST BE SOLID before announcing ‘We have arrested…’
The ACC should make the same noise when they are investigating UPND members as they have done PF members.
We reject this selective treatment of citizens.
It is bad enough that some cases are swept under the carpet like the gold and sulligate smuggling because it involved those close to the president himself.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote like they do in Southern province.
Vote wisely in 2026.