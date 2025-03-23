FIMBA UPOKE IS RIGHT!!!!- Thomas Sipalo

FIMBA UPOKE IS RIGHT!!!!



Frank Zimba, also known as Fimba Upoke, has sparked controversy by speaking out about the issues plaguing the mines and Konkola Copper Mines’ (KCM) failure to improve lives on the Copperbelt. Despite his criticisms being valid and timely, some UPND youths are retaliating against him, accusing him of being sponsored by the Tonse Alliance.





It’s unfortunate that Zimba’s message is being overshadowed by petty politics. His observations about KCM’s shortcomings are true and deserving of attention. Instead of shooting the messenger, UPND youths should focus on finding solutions to the problems plaguing the Copperbelt.





This reaction raises questions about UPND’s tolerance for criticism and its commitment to addressing the concerns of its constituents. By dismissing Zimba’s comments and attacking his character, UPND youths are essentially shooting themselves in the foot.





I agree with Zimba, KCM has been operational for over a year, but its impact on the Copperbelt economy has been underwhelming and for him to speak out he has seen it first hand, instead of the party’s youths offering support they are more focused on discrediting him than addressing the issues he’s raised.UPND’s reaction to Zimba’s comments suggests that the party is not open to constructive criticism.





It’s time for Zambian youths to start giving credit where credit is due and focus on finding solutions to the country’s problems, rather than getting bogged down in petty politics.Zimba is right KCM must up their sleeves !!!!

The economy of the Copperbelt must be seen and felt not just imagined.



I remain,

Thomas Sipalo,

Komboni President.