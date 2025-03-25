“FIMBA UPOKE” MAN TURNS ON UPND AS COPPERBELT CONTRACTORS REVOLT AGAINST MOPANI’S ALLEGED FAVORITISM

By Respite Kaoma – Credit: Mafken FM Zambia

KITWE – Tensions boiled over on the Copperbelt as local mine suppliers and contractors staged a heated protest at Nkana East Cemetery, accusing Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) of sidelining Zambian contractors in favor of Indian-owned companies.

The protesters, initially blocked from airing their grievances at David Mwila House, called on President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene, warning that the government’s decision to bring in a controversial investor is backfiring.

Frederick Chomba lamented that despite the change in management, the challenges facing local contractors remain unresolved. “Nothing has changed — we are still being treated like second-class citizens in our own country,” he said.

Enock Mwila accused Mopani of locking local suppliers into short-term deals while awarding lucrative long-term contracts to foreign firms.

In a dramatic twist, Frank Zimba — the man behind the once-powerful “Fimba Upoke” slogan and a staunch UPND cadre — broke ranks with his party, warning that the government’s failure to address the situation could cost them support on the Copperbelt.

“It’s unfortunate that local contractors — who are also voters — are being sidelined. If this is not fixed, UPND will lose ground on the Copperbelt,” Zimba declared.

Mopani Copper Mines has yet to respond to the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party has weighed in, with Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Dr. Brian Chirambo urging the government to act swiftly and end the exploitation of local miners and suppliers. “This is not just about business — it’s about justice for the people of the Copperbelt,” Chirambo stated during a media briefing in Kitwe.