FINAL GRANT ALLOCATION UNDER THE FREE EDUCATION PROGRAMME RELEASED – MUSOKOTWANE

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane says the release of K442.2 million to all schools, marks the final grant allocation under the free education programme.

In a statement, Dr Musokotwane said with the release of the K442.2 million fourth quarter grants, the entire 2022 budget allocation of K1.8 billion targeted at school grants, has now been disbursed.

“The first quarter disbursement amounting to K323.8 million was released on 2nd January 2022; second quarter disbursement amounting to K398 million on 5th April 2022; third quarter disbursement amounting to K611.4 million on 13th July 2022, and the final disbursement for the year amounting to K442.4 million on Friday, 14th October 2022,” he said.

He said the release marks the final disbursement for 2022 under the free education school grants programme.

The Minister has since directed relevant officials in the Ministry of Finance and National Planning to ensure that all schools directly receive their respective grants within the course of the week to ensure smooth operations.

He said the budget for administrative matters and for conducting examinations is provided separately from the school grants under the free education policy,adding that funds for examinations are channeled directly to the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ), and not to individual schools.

“In this regard, the entire 2022 budget allocation for the administration and conducting of examinations, totaling K60.5 million, was disbursed to the ECZ in July 2022, to allow for ample time to prepare materials and logistical requirements for primary and secondary examinations,” Dr Musokotwane said.

This follows government’s decision, in October last year to provide free education from early childhood to secondary school level in all public schools.