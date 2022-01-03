BY SAMUEL KHWAWE

Irregularities in the management of public resources has continued at Chipata City Council.

According to the recently released Auditor’s General Report for the year ended 31st December 2020, Chipata City Council misapplied K500, 000 Equalization Fund meant for capital projects on operational expenses out of the K3, 325, 792.

Further, the City Council has also been cited for using over 100 receipts books that were duplicated in that they had the same serial number ranges.

During the Audit, the local also failed to avail 12 receipts books issued during the period under review an increase from 7 receipts in 2019.

While the local Authority is having challenges with operations due financial resources, the audit report indicates that the Council failed to collect Telemast and Bilboards levies amounting to K1, 157, 402 as at 30th June 2021.

On remittance of statutory obligations Chipata City Council owed over K33 million in respect of tax and pensions and insurance contributions.