FIND EMPLOYMENT FOR STRANDED YOUTHS-MILES SAMPA

Removing street vendors and bus station youths is not that simplistic.

First find them alternative source of livelihood. To say they must just go and ‘work hard’ elsewhere is being naive. Work hard Where and with Which Capital🤔

The Nation now has double sets of youths stranded. The old set of youths chased away and the new day youths that hoped to replace the former.

Blame can be given to all past regimes including Welensky if that satisfies some but it surely does not and will not resolve the current youth challenge.

Those Incharge now are expected to find solutions to this duplicated youth problem that is now degenerating into other secondary forms of crime.

“We need more time to resolve” answers will not do as stomachs (hunger) of the youths need feeding today and not next year or year after.

Fragile national situation. Handle with utmost care. Provide solutions for them. Where there is a Will, there is a Way.

MBS22.04.2022