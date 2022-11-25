FINDLAY DENIES HOLDING MORE THAN ONE PASSPORT

By Darius Choonya

Former President Edgar Lungu’s Associate and businessman Valden Findlay has pleaded not guilty to one count of holding more than one passport.

This is contrary to section 22 (1) and 23 (1) (a) of the Passports Act of 2016.

Mr. Findlay has, however, not taken plea in the second count where he is accused of possessing endorsements forged immigration stamps for Ms Immigration Border control in his passport.

This is because the state wants the said count to be amended for not having a specific subsection of the law allegedly breached by the accused person.

The state’s application has angered Mr. Findlay’s lawyer Milner Katolo who wants the prosecution team to withdraw charges against his client if they are not ready to have him prosecuted.