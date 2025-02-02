Findlay’s kidney is collapsing – Lawyer tells court



DEFENCE lawyer, Milner Katolo has informed the Lusaka Magistrate Court that his client, Harry Findlay needs an urgent medical attention outside the country as his kidney is failing him.





Katolo asked the court to allow defence to make a viva voce application on account of the emergent situation of the accused’s health.



Katolo seeks the court’s leave to allow the defence withdraw the earlier filed submissions in relation to the release of the passport and allow them to give oral application.





He said his client requires urgent medical attention outside the country this February.



“All we are saying is where there is an aspect of human life and health concerned, we treat it with an exception. We apologise if we appear to be overbearing on the court, that is not our intention.”





“Our client’s kidney is collapsing,” Lawyer submitted.



Meanwhile, Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya said she will render her ruling to the application on Monday, February 3, 2025.



In this matter, Findlay is facing two counts of holding more than one passport and being in possession of endorsements of forged immigration stamps.





It is alleged in count one, that Findlay on October 3, 2022, in Lusaka, did acquire a Zambian passport number ZP021382, purporting to have lost a Zambian passport number ZP013259, contrary to the fact.





In the second count, it is alleged that on the same date, Findlay was found in possession of endorsements of forged immigration stamps for Mwami immigration border control in his passport number ZP032178, purporting that it was officially endorsed when in fact not.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 1, 2025