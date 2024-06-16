Finidi George Resigns As Super Eagles Coach After Poor Performances

Finidi George has resigned as the Super Eagles coach following the team’s poor performances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Finidi was appointed as the head coach of the team in April after working as an assistant coach under Jose Peseiro for twenty months.

The former Enyimba manager took charge of the friendly matches against Mali and Ghana on an interim basis, the team won 2-1 against Ghana before losing to Mali 2-0 in March.

He took charge of his first game as the head coach of the team in the disappointing 1-1 draw against South Africa in Uyo.

The Super Eagles suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss to Benin Republic to remain winless in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The poor results have put him and his coaching crew under pressure, with Nigerians calling for changes to be made to ensure the team don’t miss out on the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Advertisement

After the loss to Benin Republic, The Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh summoned Finidi George and the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation to a meeting to review the team’s poor performances in the qualifiers.

At the end of the meeting, The NFF announced their plans to appoint a Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles, while Finidi George will return to his assistant coach position.

Former Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye confirmed Finidi George’s resignation on X on Saturday afternoon.

He wrote: “News just in. Finidi George #FinidiGeorge_FG has resigned from his #NGSuperEagles manager position.”