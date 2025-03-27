



FINLAND BOOSTS ZAMBIA’S SCHOOL MEALS



The Finnish government in partnership with the World Food Programme-WFP has handed over a €500, 000 (K15.2 million) fund in support of the Emergency School Feeding Programme.



Finnish Ambassador, H.E. Ms. Saana Halinen alongside WFP Country Representative, Ms. Cissy Kabassuga met the Minister of Education, Honourable Douglas Syakalima at the handover ceremony held at the Ministry Headquarters in Lusaka.





The fund will support 34,494 learners across 33 schools in seven districts from four provinces.



The resources will support the procurement of legumes, establishment of school gardens, and installation of clean cookstoves and wash stations.





Hon. Syakalima has hailed the Finnish government for the gesture, which will immensely complement local resources invested in the home-grown school meals programme.