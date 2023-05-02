Finland has returned two fragments of sacred historical stones that were carried away by Finnish missionaries during the colonial period.

The stones were taken from Ondonga, a traditional kingdom of the Ovambo people, in what is today northern Namibia.

The fragments were handed over on Thursday by Finnish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Jukka Salovaara to Namibia’s Education, Arts, and Culture Minister Anna Nghipondoka.

They will be kept at the National Museum of Namibia and will eventually be returned to the Ondonga traditional community, local media reported

Visiting Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said the so-called “Ondonga Power Stone” is not only valuable to the Ondonga community but is also part of the community’s identity and heritage.

President Hage Geingob said that the return of the stone should serve as an example to all those who “stole things from Africa”.