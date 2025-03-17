FIRE ALL DCs CAMPAIGNING FOR POLITICAL OFFICE IN 2026, CARITAS CHIPATA URGES HH



By Aston Chanda De Klerk



CARITAS Chipata Director John Mtaziko Zulu has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to fire all District Commissioners in Eastern Province who are actively campaigning to become Members of Parliament in 2026.





Speaking to KBN TV news in Chipata, Mr Zulu emphasized that the said government officials have abandoned their duties, neglecting the needs of the people they serve.



He says those seeking to become MPs should resign on moral ground as their pursuit of political power is denying the people the leadership and services they deserve.





Mr Zulu stresses that their actions are a clear indication that the appointing authority made a mistake in hiring them in the first place.





He explains that the actions of the said DCs have a negative impact on public service delivery.



