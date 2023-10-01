FIRE ERUPTS AT KITWE’S ECL MALL CAUSING EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO PROPERTIES

By Michael Kaluba

A Fire erupted at Kitwe’s Edgar Chagwa Lungu-ECL Mall on the Copperbelt, resulting in extensive damage to Properties and equipment due to a power outage and Subsequent ignition from the backup generator.

Copperbelt Province commissioner of police, Peacewell Mweemba, says the fire resulted in the destruction of several items, including a Toyota canter light truck with registration number BAD 7133, Two forklifts, One electrical scale, and two security cameras.

Mr. Mweemba says although the exact value of the damage is yet to be determined, Food Lovers Market store manager Zwide Ngwenya reported the incident to Riverside Police, stating that the fire occurred behind the shop at ECL Mall between 01:30 hours and 02:00 hours on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

He narrates that workers at the mall noticed smoke emerging from a generator that started after a midnight power cut but initially disregarded it until later when they realized the severity of the situation and promptly alerted the fire brigade.

In a statement, Mr Mweemba says the fire brigade managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the main shop, Food Lovers Market.

