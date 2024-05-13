FIRE IG MUSAMBA – CHIEF CHIPEPO

CHIEF Chipepo of the Tonga people of Siavonga has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to fire Graphael Musamba, the Inspector General of Police and anyone in Government denting his name.

Chief Chipepo said in an interview yesterday that it was strange that police only arrest those insulting the President based on complaints made by people domiciled in Southern Province.

Chief Chipepo wondered why people who had been insulting him and even burnt his palace had never been arrested despite him reporting the matter to the police