FIRE INCIDENT UPDATE AT MANDA HILL COMPLEX CENTRE



The Lusaka City Council (LCC) wishes to inform members of the public of a fire incident that occurred at the Manda Hill Complex Centre, Plot No. 19255, this afternoon.



The Lusaka Fire Brigade received a notification about the incident at 13:00 hours and promptly dispatched fire officers who arrived at the scene at 13:06 hours, ensuring the fire was brought under control.



The fire is believed to have originated from the external electrical distribution box located on the western side of the shopping mall, which supplies power to the food courts and restaurants in the complex.





The fire caused significant damage to the electrical distribution box and fittings with additional smoke and heat damage observed in the surrounding area.



Fortunately, the Fire Brigade team successfully extinguished the fire using a water mist sourced from the original tank supply.





The exact cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.



The council commends the management of the shopping mall for promptly reporting the incident, enabling our firefighters to swiftly respond.





The Local Authority remains committed to achieving fire-free incidents within its jurisdiction.



Issued By:

Nyambe Bulumba (Mr)

Assistant Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council – LCC

27/12/24