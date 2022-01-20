By Nelson Zulu

THE integrity and political morality of President Hakainde Hichilema has been put on trial in the minds of well meaning citizens over the Democratic Party scandal, Golden Party of Zambia president Jackson Silavwe has charged.

Silavwe has since challenged President Hichilema to exonerate himself together with his Vice-President Mutale Nalumango from the plot to kill Harry Kalaba’s Democratic Party.

President Hichilema’s Political Advisor at State House and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Josephs Akafumba have been implicated in the anti- Kalaba leadership wrangles.

“The Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema must exonerate himself and the Vice President by firing Mr. Levy Ngoma and Mr. Joseph Akafumba. Listening to the audio circulating online leaves a poisonous taste in the mouth of any democracy loving citizen,” he said.

Silavwe notes that this matter has put the President, the police and the investigative wings on the spot, adding that it is an assault on the country’s democracy.

“The scheming of these two senior government officials who are very close to the Republican President equally casts a very long dark shadow of the fight against corruption. As a party, we call on the police to bring the two officials to account for their careless actions. Zambia has enough statutes at law to effectively deal with this matter in court. We further commend the ECZ CEO, Mr. Patrick Nshindano for resisting instructions from senior government officials in expending his duties. Zambia needs men and women of immense integrity at this hour,” said Silavwe.