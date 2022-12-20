Fire Masebo Before More People Die – Malole MP Robert Kalimi

FIRE MASEBO BEFORE MORE PEOPLE DIE – MALOLE MP

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should fire Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo and save lives from premature deaths because she has failed to manage the Ministry, Malole PF member of parliament Robert Kalimi has said.

Kalimi observes that the arrogance Masebo has been exhibiting on the matter of poor health delivery is because she knows that President Hichilema cannot fire her.

He has since challenged President Hichilema to face the nation and confirm that the arrogance by Masebo is as directed by him.

“Am urging the President if he is morally upright, let him fire Slyvia Masebo today because people are dying. People in Malole are dying over something that is preventable like malaria. If the President means well am challenging him that he should stop that nonsense at Ministry of Health,” he said.

Kalimi noted that the Parliamentary report on health carried out by Dr. Christopher Kalila has exposed how wicked the UPND administration is.

“The government and the National Assembly spent alot of money to constitute that committee to go round to get the input of the stakeholder from medical officers and at the end you say the Speaker’s report is not important. You waste people’s time to submit to your report and you say this report is useless. This is how uncaring and wicked the UPND is,” he said.

Kalimi said Masebo has existed in more than two administrations and was fired due to her incompetence something President Hichilema should do now.