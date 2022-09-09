FIRE SWEEPS THROUGH PSPF BUILDING IN LUSAKA

By Rhodah Mvula

Fire has swept through the fifth floor of the Public Service Pension House in Lusaka’s central business district.

The Public Service Pension Fund’s rented floor, fortunately, was the only floor affected by the inferno and so most of its documents are fine.

In a statement to Diamond News, PSPF Board Secretary and Chief Executive Patrick Bobo, says offices will continue running normally.

The fire was quenched timely by Lusaka City Council fire brigade and Zambia Air Force, the fire spread to Electro building which is next to PSPF and burnt some electric cables.

Town Cafe Chief Executive Officer, Sam Mwanza says due to the power outage at Electro building, he will lose about K7, 000 in revenue which he makes in a day.

The Lusaka City Council is yet to establish the cause of fire.