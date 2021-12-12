FIRE TENDER ARRESTS IMMINENT

The Anti Corruption Commission has stated that it has instituted investigations into the fraudulent purchase of 42 Fire Tenders at a cost of $1 Million each.

The fire tenders were procured at $1 Million each but insured at ZSIC at their true value of $250,000.

From the total sum of $42 Million, only about $12 Million was paid to the supplier of the trucks in Spain, the remainder was stolen.

The total amount stolen from the people of Zambia in this heist was around $30 Million.

The Fire Tender theft was engineered by Stephen Kampyongo who was then Local Government Minister and Bokani Soko, a friend of former president Edgar Lungu and owner of Grandview International.

The stolen money was used to buy hotels, open a well known TV station, Lusaka Dynamos football club, huge cash withdrawals, purchase U.S Dollars, luxury vehicles, dozens of properties and to pay kickbacks to ministry officials.

Kampyongo’s young brother Andrew also got a FAW truck from Grandview International after this mega theft of public funds.

-NDC