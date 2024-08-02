FIREARMS USED TO KILL MULEYA WERE ILLEGAL – MWIIMBU



Home Affairs and Internal Security minister Jack Mwiimbu has told Parliament that preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearms used to kill late Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) director general Guntila Muleya were illegal.



And Mwiimbu said the government was undertaking measures to ensure that bad elements in the police service would be rooted out.



Delivering a ministerial statement on the investigation into the murder of Muleya yesterday, Mwiimbu said any officer found to be involved in criminal activities would face the full wrath of the law.



He said the government wanted to ensure the security and safety of all citizens in the country and to uphold justice



Daily Revelation