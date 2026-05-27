Fired as Prime Minister, promoted to Senegal’s constitutional No. 2?

Fired as Prime Minister, potentially promoted to Senegal’s constitutional No. 2?

Just days after President Bassirou Diomaye Faye removed Ousmane Sonko from government, speculation is exploding that Sonko could now take over as President of Senegal’s National Assembly after El Malick Ndiaye resigned.

Lawmakers are set to meet on Tuesday to review the reinstatement of Ousmane Sonko in Parliament, after his dismissal as Prime Minister over the weekend, and to elect a new assembly chairman following the resignation of El Malick Ndiaye, who said he stepped down in the “better interest of the Nation.”