FIRED HIGH COURT JUDGE MUMA FOUND WITH CASE BY EFCC



FORMER High Court Judge Wilfred Muma has been found with a case to answer and placed on his defense in a matter involving alleged willful failure to comply with the law and abuse of office.



Muma, in his former capacity as Commissioner of Lands, is accused of unlawfully instructing the Army Commander to surrender the certificate of title for property number Lusaka/LN-8426/1, which was then offered to the Patriotic Front (PF) party.



The alleged act, which occurred between April and December 2018, is deemed arbitrary and prejudicial to the interests of the Zambian government.



In the first count, Muma is alleged to have violated Section 84(f) of the Lands and Deeds Registry Act, Chapter 185 of the Laws of Zambia, by instructing his subordinates to cancel Certificate of Title No. 21818 related to public property without following legal procedures.



In the second count, he is accused of abusing his authority by facilitating the transfer of the said property to the PF party, an act considered detrimental to the government’s interests.



The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has directed Muma to present his defense in the ongoing proceedings.



(In the video: Judge Muma with his lawyers outside court)



Credit Daily Nation