Firefighter Corey Comperatore remembered as hero after fatal shooting at Trump Rally

The rally-goer tragically killed during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has been identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement, Governor Shapiro described Comperatore as a devoted father, a dedicated firefighter, and a cherished community member. “Corey was a girl dad, a firefighter, and a churchgoer who loved his community deeply. Most importantly, Corey loved his family,” Shapiro said.

Comperatore was an avid supporter of Trump and was thrilled to attend the rally in his community, according to Shapiro. “I spoke with Corey’s wife, and she requested that I share with everyone that Corey died a hero,” Shapiro added. “He dove on top of his family to protect them during the attack.”

In honor of Comperatore’s bravery and sacrifice, Shapiro has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff. This tribute underscores the profound impact of Comperatore’s final act of courage and his commitment to his family and community.