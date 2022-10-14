First Black British minister of finance Kwasi Kwarteng fired

UK chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng sacked

First Black British minister of finance, the highest position attained by a person of black heritage in the UK has been sacked. The chancellor, as the position is called introduced some outrageous tax cuts for the wealthiest people which would have saved them a minimum of £10,000 (K170,000) a year. To fund the tax cuts, the chancellor proposed an increase in borrowing in a move met to mirror the USA borrowing style. The tax cuts uniquely was heavily criticised by poverty charities as well as the IMF.

In the aftermath of the proposed tax cuts, the United Kingdom experienced one of the rapid depreciation of its sterling currency as well exponential interest rise from 3% on mortgages to upwards of 10%. The move whilst not yet manifested is likely to have severe consequences not only in the UK but across third world countries including Zambia. The United Kingdom people, including the likes of lady Lilly Mutambo are well known for donating millions of dollars to poor countries each year. An increase in their living cost would undoutably result in a reduction of their donations and consequently affect some life saving projects in poor countries.

Kwasi Kwarteng of born of Ghanaian parents went to one of the prestigious primary school in the world, Eton college. He later studied at Cambridge university where he read classics and history. kwasi Kwarteng also holds a Phd in Economic History.