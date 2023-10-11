First French forces have reportedly left Niger

France is removing its soldiers from Niger because the junta ordered them to, according to the AFP news agency.

“The spokesperson for the French chief of staff said that the initial group of soldiers has departed. ”

Before, the army of Niger said that they would start leaving on Tuesday with the help and protection of Nigerien forces.

The two countries started having problems in July because of a takeover that removed the president, Mohamed Bazoum, who was elected by the people and was an ally of France.

Around 1,500 French soldiers are helping to fight against Islamist militants.