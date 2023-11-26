First Friday prayers held in public in Khan Younis

Things are calmer now in southern Israel after many weeks of chaos. It seems like the ceasefire is working well based on what we can see and hear.

That is really impacting the people living in Gaza. We have heard that the first public Friday prayers since the war started on October 7th will be held at a football stadium in Khan Younis.

The Israeli army has been dropping papers in Gaza to tell people not to go north. It’s quiet now, so people might try to go back home to get their things and see if their homes are still there.

The IDF told them to stay in the south of the Gaza strip. They say the northern part is still a war zone and advise people not to go back there during the break in fighting.