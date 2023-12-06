The first picture of the 24-year-old German man who was stabbed near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday has been released.

Collin was attacked by a person who says they are part of ISIS named Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab.

Both Collin and his wife worked as nurses in a retirement home in Germany since January, according to an investigator.

He said: “The person who got killed really liked helping others. ”

‘While on vacation in Paris, he went to the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and Disneyland. ’

Rajabpour-Miyandoab, who had serious mental health issues and was supposed to be watched by France’s intelligence services, attacked Collin in front of his wife and another female friend.

Later, he focused on a British person named Melvyn.

The 66-year-old person was in Paris for vacation and is now in a hospital in central Paris, recovering from an injury to their right eye.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab was expected to be accused of many crimes, including terrorist murder, today.

France’s Minister for the Inside, Gérald Darmanin, said the person being investigated was on a list for surveillance.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab was really mad about many Muslims being killed in Gaza by the Israeli military. He said that France was involved in it, according to Mr. Darmanin