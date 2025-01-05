FIRST LADY HOSTS WOMEN FROM ACROSS ZAMBIA, CHAMPIONS UNITY AND EMPOWERMENT



January 4,2025



Lusaka -Zambia’s First Lady, Mutinta Hichilema, hosted a “Meet and Greet” event in Lusaka, uniting women from across the nation to promote love, unity, peace, and hard work.





The gathering welcomed representatives from the UPND Women’s Wing, as well as leaders from provincial, district, constituency, and ward levels, offering a platform to discuss family values, patriotism, empowerment, and self-realization.





Keynote speaker, Ms. Doreen Mwamba, UPND National Chairperson for Women and Minister of Community Development and Social Services, highlighted the party’s policy of empowering women to actively participate in decision-making and socio-economic development at all levels.





Ms. Mwamba commended the First Lady’s efforts to uplift women, emphasizing her dedication to transforming society through inclusive development initiatives aligned with the UPND’s commitment to gender equity and women’s empowerment.



She encouraged women to rise above differences and embrace unconditional support for one another as a foundation for meaningful progress.





Participants expressed gratitude for Madam Hichilema’s unifying gesture and pledged to continue championing empowerment and unity, inspired by her vision and the UPND’s policy of fostering a prosperous and inclusive Zambia.



TF