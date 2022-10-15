First lady Mutinta Hichilema donates sewing machine



She writes; “Twenty two year old Margaret Njovu from Chongwe was diagnosed with a skin condition in 2014 that requires regular visits to the hospital.



Our Office has donated an industrial sewing machine to Margaret. Through the Imikani Foundation, which works with vulnerable people in Chongwe District, Margaret’s mother will be taught how to sew.



Upon completion of the sewing classes, Margaret’s mother will be assisted in starting a business. This will help the family sustain themselves and generate an income that will cushion some of Margaret’s medical expenses.”