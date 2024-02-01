First PoW swap since plane disaster between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine traded soldiers they had captured. This is the first time they have done so since a Russian plane crashed, and Russia said it had 65 prisoners of war on it.

Russia’s military says both sides received 195 soldiers back.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 207 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were brought back on Wednesday.

Kyiv doubts Russia’s statement that Ukrainian prisoners were on the plane that crashed in Russia last week.

Russian investigators now believe that the Il-76 military transport plane was shot down by a missile in the Belgorod region based on information from its flight recorders.

The Russian army said that 65 Ukrainian soldiers were on the plane going to the area for a prisoner swap.