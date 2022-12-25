First Thing On UPND’s To-do List Is Lying- Nawakwi

FIRST THING ON UPND’S TO-DO LIST IS LYING, SAYS NAWAKWI

The first thing on the UPND administration’s to do list is lying, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

Nawakwi said the argument by President Hakainde Hichilema for the country to continue exporting electricity despite the deficit in the country in order to maintain the outside market, showed that his “boardroom style of managing the country is not working.”

She argued that she was the architect of the ERB and Southern African Power Pool Acts when she served as energy minister under the late Frederick Chiluba, saying the measures like the Southern Africa Power Pool were introduced for purposes of depositing power during surplus times and withdrawing it in times of deficit.

“I am the one who did the Power Pool Act as Energy minister in 1994. I was minister so I understand. We did thinking beyond it. We created the common carrier so that when you generate power through solar for instance you can integrate it into the Zesco pool. He should just take the notes in the SADC power pool and understand how it works,” Nawakwi said. “There is no way you can say you will lose power from Namibia and deprive someone from Kalingalinga welding the door. That is boardroom management. The role of the President is to secure the interests of Zambians.”

She described the President’s justification for the exports despite the announced local deficit as corporate greed.

"I am getting saddened with the way this administration is going about doing issues. The other day I was looking at the Health minister saying in the first quarter of next year there will be medicine in hospitals, but she was talking to someone who was burying a child at Chingwere who died without medicine. Then the President says don't worry I will give you fertilizer next year. But…