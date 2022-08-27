FIRST TIMERS WILL BE OBSERVED FOR A YEAR BEFORE RTSA ISSUES LICENCE

By Pesulani Mwale

The Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA, has noted that those who acquire a driving license for the first time will be required to be on a probationary period of one year before being issued with a regular license.

The rationale is to prevent newly licensed drivers from driving very long distances upon being licensed to drive.

The regulation is among new laws contained in the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act No. 8 of 2022 which was enacted into law on 9th August 2022 after it was assented to by the Republican President.

The new law will however only take effect after it is published in the Government Gazette.

Other new provisions include the revision of the age at which a taxi driver can obtain a Public Service Vehicle Licence from 25 to 20, after.

The Act also provides for the registration of Motor Vehicles at the Port of Entry, aimed at addressing the issue of the increase in the number of unregistered vehicles on Zambian roads.

The new law is also introducing an anniversary licensing were each vehicle will have its own annual cycle of payment of requirements such as Road Tax.

The Act also has provisions to regulate Online-car services and will also allow for Road Service Licensing of Goods Vehicles used for or in connection with trade or business and has further proposed a reduction in the number of RTSA Board of Directors from 13 to 9.