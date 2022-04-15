FISHY VAGINAL SMELL?

By Dr Aaron Mujajati

The vagina is never without a smell. Every person have a natural vaginal smell that is unique to that individual like your finger prints or face. However, there smells and vaginal discharge that are a sign of disease. Today let us focus on a fishy vaginal smell.

This particular vaginal smell is often associated with a white, yellow or grey discharge. There is often itching, redness, a burning sensation and swelling around the private parts.

The cause for this is a disease state called bacterial vaginosis which is as a result of an imbalance between good and harmful bacteria inside the vagina. Here is a list of things that can bring about this imbalance:

Douching, so stop inserting things in the vahina. It is a self cleansing organ. Just wash the entrance with clean water but leave the inside alone. Trust your vagina to clean itself. It does a better job than you. Not using condoms with multiple sexual partners. If you has sex with more than one person use a condom otherwise you will soon start smelling like rotten fish. In addition, this may also happen with a new sexual partner especially if you haven’t had sex in a long time. Some women are born with a natural lack of a special bacteria in the vagina called lactobacilli. These women are prone to developing a fishy smell naturally.

Treatment is through a combination of antibiotics. It is generally not necessary to treat the male partner. We recommend prevention now that you know the causes.

If you have a discharge call us on 0770031234 or visit your doctor.