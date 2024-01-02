FISP IS FOR ALL ZAMBIANS – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has recommitted to ensuring that every individual on the Government funded Farmer Input Support Programme-FISP, access implements regardless of region and political affiliation.

The Head of State, accompanied by First Lady, Mutinta, was speaking in Muchenje Area of Masuku, Choma District, where he graced a rally on 1st January, 2024.

Hichilema also encouraged farmers to grow maize in large quantities following the recent hike in mealie meal, a move he is certain can offset the impact.

Meanwhile, Chief Cooma of the Tonga people has called on urban dwellers to take interest in farming as opposed to complaining over the rising prices of mealie meal.