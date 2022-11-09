FISP UPDATE BY MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE

“The total tonnage of fertilizer for this farming season is 307,330.20 MT of which 153,665.10 is compound D and 153,665.10 is urea. The total cost of fertiliser is US$369,073,965.74.

The distribution of these inputs to all the districts is underway and about 55% has reached the districts (based on suppliers’ despatch reports).

May I further inform the nation that the farmers will be allowed to start collecting the inputs from 10th November, 2022 and the payments will be ongoing.” – Agriculture Minister, Reuben Phiri Mtolo.