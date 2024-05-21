FIVE (5) SECURITY DEMOCRACY CONCERNS WHY THE MANDEVU RALLY MUST GO ON- Chishala Kateka

FIVE (5) SECURITY DEMOCRACY CONCERNS WHY THE MANDEVU RALLY MUST GO ON

….. The line has been drawn, democracy has to be defended.

Since President Hichilema and UPND came into power in August, 2021, no opposition political party has held a mass rally anywhere in the Country despite numerous notifications from the opposition political parties.

As opposed to the non-existent “Zambia Police security concerns”, here are the 5 “security democracy concerns” why the New Heritage Party (NHP) Mandevu rally must take place on 1st June, 2024.

1. It will prove the President Hichilema is not a LIAR. The President in his inaugural speech at his community house committed to integrity during his rule.

2. It will prove that President Hichilema is not a DICTATOR. One of the surest ways of dictatorship is restricting competitors from meeting the people to freely share ideas face to face.

3. It will prove that President Hichilema is a DEMOCRAT. True democrats do not unleash State institutions such as the Police on perceived political opponents, they compete with ideas and real issues facing the people.

4. It will prove that President Hichilema upholds the REPUBLICAN CONSTITUTION. Amongst the rights the Republican President is sworn to uphold is the “right of association and assembly” which guarantees political parties interaction with the people anytime.

5. It will prove that President Hichilema is serious about UNITING THIS DIVIDED NATION. At no time in history has our Nation been so divided on political and tribal grounds than in President Hichilema’s tenure.

The illegal ban of political rallies is designed by President Hichilema and Graphel Musamba’s police command. It is carefully crafted to give the UPND an advantage over the opposition in engaging the masses.

New Heritage Party shall go ahead with the Mandevu rally peacefully because Zambia is a democratic Country. All democracy loving citizens must turn up in large numbers so that together we defend democracy side by side.

Chishala Kateka

President

NHP