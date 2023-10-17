FIVE ARRESTED FOR MURDER OF WOMAN ACCUSED OF WITCHCRAFT IN CHINSALI

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old woman who was accused of witchcraft in Chinsali district, Muchinga Province.

Mable Chanda was beaten to death by a group of people who suspected that her husband, Israel Banda, had bewitched Elizabeth Mukuka and others in Kasomo Village.

According to a statement by Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Paul Achiume, Mr Banda went to Mashinda Village to attend a church programme on 14th October 2023, leaving his wife at home with their children.

Mr Banda received a phone call from Lovemore Kapyanga, a resident of Mutale Village, informing him that his wife had been murdered by a mob who had dragged her from her house to the house of Ms Mukuka, who was sick and believed to have been bewitched.

Police officers who visited the scene found Ms Chanda’s body lying outside Ms Mukuka’s grass thatched house with a swollen face, bleeding from the mouth and nose and tied with a wire on the right leg.

The police launched a manhunt within the village and arrested Joseph Mulenga, Paul Chabala, Osiya Bwalya, Kelvin Ngosa and Evans Bwalya, all of Kasomo Village, for the alleged offence of murder.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Chinsali District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

CHETE FM