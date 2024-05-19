FIVE DIE AFTER CONSUMING LOCAL BREW IN KAPIRI-MPOSHI

FIVE people have died after consuming an illicit local brew in Kapiri Mposhi District in Central Province.

The five died after consuming an alcohol concoction locally known as Kancramu, Muzozo or Walangana brewed using methylated spirit, shoe polish, sugar and other unknown substances.

Confirming the matter to ZANIS, Central Province Police Commanding Officer Charity Munganga said the incident happened in a space of two days between May 15 and 16, 2024.

Ms Munganga identified the deceased who are all from Bukali village in Chief Mukonchi’s area as Jonathan Sibanda 65, Evaristo Mwape 50, Michael Nondo 49, Isaac Nkatya 58 and Peter Luswati 55.

“Police received a report from a farmer from Mukonchi that five people died after consuming self-brewed beer or spirit called Kancramu also called Muzozo or Walangana mixed with sweeteners and methylated spirit,” Ms Munganga said.

The Commanding Officer disclosed that the deceased persons have already been put to rest.

She added that two more people have allegedly died in Chibombo district after consuming a similar local brew.